Breaking News
Translate

Farmers/herders clash: Anyone who bears arms unlawfully must be arrested —Presidency

On 7:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
EVICTION: Afenifere, MBF, PANDEF, Amechi tackle NEF
Armed herdsman

By Onozure Dania

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said, yesterday, that the position of the president on the farmers and herders clash, and the recent killings in the country, is that anybody bearing arms unlawfully must be arrested and prosecuted.

Adesina said this, while responding to a question on farmers and herders clash in the country, during a television programme, tagged: Politics Today on Channels Television.

The President’s spokesman restated that the position of the president has always been the same on the farmers and herders clash.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: 23 killed in Zamfara, Borno, Jigawa, 2 shot in Enugu

He said: “If the governor would say that he hasn’t heard the president speak on that matter, that’s what he should make clear. It is not that the president hasn’t spoken, because a number of times, the president has spoken on that issue.

“His position has always been the same. Anybody that carries arms unlawfully should be arrested and prosecuted.

“The president has said it countless times and that is the position. Whoever he is, wherever he comes from, criminality is criminality; anybody bearing arms unlawfully must be arrested and prosecuted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!