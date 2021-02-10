Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said, yesterday, that the position of the president on the farmers and herders clash, and the recent killings in the country, is that anybody bearing arms unlawfully must be arrested and prosecuted.

Adesina said this, while responding to a question on farmers and herders clash in the country, during a television programme, tagged: Politics Today on Channels Television.

The President’s spokesman restated that the position of the president has always been the same on the farmers and herders clash.

He said: “If the governor would say that he hasn’t heard the president speak on that matter, that’s what he should make clear. It is not that the president hasn’t spoken, because a number of times, the president has spoken on that issue.

“His position has always been the same. Anybody that carries arms unlawfully should be arrested and prosecuted.

“The president has said it countless times and that is the position. Whoever he is, wherever he comes from, criminality is criminality; anybody bearing arms unlawfully must be arrested and prosecuted.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

