Fantasies to Life: 18Years old Nature Artist Painting Africa to Greatness

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjiromanus

18years old Ghanaian aesthetics creative, Gedepresunpre Agorsor has put many on social media in awe with his paintings portraying Africa’s greatness which are currently attracting international appraisals.

The young artist, Gedepresunpre who is studying at the Kwame Nkrumah University for Science and Technology in what seem like a near magic is already carving his own pattern of art by exploring with common natural products such as; charcoal, clay, wood, acrylic,watercolor, pencil and oil paint to bring fantasies to reality.

According to Gedepresunpre, his Art works are made to inspire hope for Africa and show the great sides of this continent.

He said; ‘ I am not just any artist who likes to paint for the sake of it, I design my works in such a way to inspire hope for every African, and to show forth our greatness.’

‘My paintings are uncommon and beyond mere imaginations. I tend to touch the dept of African strength and to awake our consciousness to who we truly are and what we are capable of becoming if we take the path of greatness’

READ ALSO:

It is not difficult to discover where Gedepresunpre got his rare talent from his family, as he had the privilege of growing in a home that embraces culture, art and African values.

Gedepresunpre received his basic education at Ghana’s first private international school, Soul Clinic International.

It was obvious from an early age that Art was beckoning on him. By sixth grade he was already participating and leading efforts to produce school drama and musical recitals. As a young boy, Gedepresunpre will recite poems, play the conga or xylophone or present a painting or clay works which usually receive commendations from different authorities.

After attaining his O’Levels, he continued to East Airport International School and successfully gained his A’Level Certification. He is currently studying while enjoying his first love, Art.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: