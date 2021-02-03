Fanfare as Adekunle Gold headlines UB Live concert

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

It was an evening of fun, music and games last Friday, as Nigerian singer Adekunle Gold thrilled fans at the Unity Bank Live concert. The bank made history by being the first commercial bank in Nigeria to host a virtual music concert.

The event which was held on the bank’s official Instagram page was hosted by Comedian Mr Hyenana and featured several entertainment acts including Khell Magic, TFS dance crew, the 79th Element among others.

ALSO READ: INEC plans to meet stakeholders on Polling Units expansion

“At Unity Bank, our resolve is to continue to create initiatives that will enable us to always reinforce Nigeria’s unity. This virtual concert, therefore, reaffirms that resolve and commitment. Also, at a time the global pandemic has disrupted normal life, we feel that an activity like this can help uplift spirits and spread joy in the midst of uncertainty” DeVoe Okorie, Head, Corporate Communications, Unity Bank Plc said.

The bank rewarded loyal customers, giving them a chance to win their share of 1 million naira worth of cash prizes by participating in a trivia.

Winners from the UnityBankJinglechallenge who created their own unique covers to the original tune sang by Adekunle Gold, also performed at the show. The challenge produced five winners including the duo of Oyatoki Omolola and Olaoluwa Bayonle Emmanuel who delivered the jingle in a sign language. The other four winners were all upcoming artists who used the opportunity to promote their talents and interact with the brand ambassador -Adekunle Gold.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: