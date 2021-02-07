Fame without money is life of noise ― Imade Osawaru

Kindly Share This Story:

Imade Osawaru, the Chief Executive Officer of Mademonic Entertainment Production is a woman of many parts on a mission. She’s an actress, a film producer and a professional chef as well as a TV personality. She hails from Ugha Okhuoihe in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of Edo State.

She has a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Benin and a diploma in cooking from Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Einstein Nebbia, in the Province of Ancona in Italy. In this interview with AYO ONIKOYI, she talks about her multiple personalities, film making, the film industry and her plans for Edo State

Can we meet you?

As you already know, I am an actor, a film producer, some people say, I am a TV personality, I think they are right. I am also a chef. I love cooking. And at the moment, I make money from cooking. So you can call me a professional chef. I actually cook because I can, I cook professionally, because I had a professional training at the respected Istituto di Istruzione Superiore Einstein Nebbia. The institute is in the Province of Ancona in Italy. Knowledge and experience I gained from the institute comes handy at Imade’s Kitchen. Imade’s Kitchen is a cooking show I host on TV. On the Show, I present food preparation and I prepare one or more dishes in an episode. It’s a show you’d love to watch.

Can you share some of the memorable moments of your life while growing up?

It was an interesting mix between absolutely fun and utterly challenging. I grew up living with my mother. Just the two of us. Growing with mum, alone, is ever memorable. I told you I love cooking, right? I inherited the passion and love for cooking from my mum. She was a caterer. She owned a restaurant back then when I was in Secondary School. I would wake up early and help her with cooking before going to school. It was something I enjoyed doing for my mother, who I saw then as my best friend.

How many films have you featured and produced so far?

Quite a number of them. Some have been released. Some haven’t. Some, we are currently shooting.

Just to mention a few, I have featured in the series “King of Kings”, “The Gate Man”. And my company’s first feature movie “Fatal Attraction”. Aside from movies and series from other producers, we are currently working on three feature films, and two TV series from my production company.

Are you a fashion freak?

I wouldn’t say I’m a freak but I like to dress up to look good. Looking good is a confidence booster for me.

Fame or money; which one will you prefer?

I read an article about this recently, and I just copied and saved this long quote on my phone. Let me read it out: “Fame can be a cool experience but would it really be worth it without the money? But fame without money is just a life of noise, one without meaning. All your Instagram, Snapchat or whatever other social media’s followers wouldn’t mean much if you can’t make money off the fame.” Therefore if given a choice, I will choose fame that I can make a lot of money off.

Are you single or Married?

I’m single. I’m very single. I’m a goal-oriented single. I’m a hardworking single. I’m an independent single. I’m single and blessed. Single and prosperous. Like other happy singles all over the world, we look forward to a happy-ever-after, and until that time comes, I am gratefully single.

We heard that you want to embark on a project in Edo State, what should we expect?

I can’t reveal much about that at the moment, but yes I have a breathtaking project for Edo State that I’m working on. It’s very dear to my heart because it’s going to change lives and project Edo State in very bright light. Once everything is set, we will go public with our plans, and you will be the first to know. I promise.

What does it take to be a good actress?

Learning dialogues is fundamental for actors. A good actor must have a strong memory. It will help you maximize your efficiency. Good actors are well-informed and knowledgeable. So, it is important to read up and get information on all aspects of life and the issues happening around you and around the world. Acting is a professional career that requires lots of patience and hard work. Good actors are dedicated and diligent workers. Good actors are highly imaginative, they are intelligent. They have confidence on and off set, and they know how to manage and market themselves.

If you have a moment with Mr President, what would be your advice to him?

I’d advise him to build or support the building of a Film Village in the six geo-political zones in Nigeria. Each village will have structures that speak of the culture of the zone. So, if I’m in Lagos, for instance, and I have a script that needs Hausa culture to be interpreted, I can easily go to a Film Village in any geopolitical zone in the North and get my film shot. I know it’s a lot of money to build six Film Villages, so I’d advise that he builds one, and have a Vision 2026 for Nigeria to have 6 Film Villages. Incoming administration could run with the vision. Hopefully.

