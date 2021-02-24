Factional crisis: Osun APC elders caucus wades in, as Oyetola, Aregbesola battles thicken

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The Osun state All Progressives Congress, (APC) Elders’ caucus has prevailed on the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola and his predecessor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola to sheath their swords in the collective interest of the party.

This is as the media aides to Ogbeni Aregbesola, Sola Fasure during a talk show on Rave FM, insisted that the Minister statement about killers joining the party is an open one and was never directed at anybody.

`He added that Aregbesola only advised against giving up the party to miscreants capable of derailing its progress.

The statement made by Aregbesola during the registration exercise in Ilesha was a general comment and not targeted against anybody he was addressing the pattern of defection into APC.

“Aregbesola was warning the members of the party. We should shine our eyes to allow local aphorism what happened that time should not be allowed again. Certain individuals are very deceptive, they should not be allowed to take a leadership role in the party.

“Aregbesola did not give his blessing to any alliance with Omisore in 2018. He was not privy to the alliance. Omisore did not bring anything to that election. Those who brought him in wanted to use his coming to undermine Aregbesola. We just have to follow the pact. It was just political mischief. They wanted to spite Aregbesola.

But Governor Oyetola, spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan while disclosing that the Minister refused to intimate the Governor of his travel plans to accost him necessary regard, warned party stakeholders to refrain from statements that could lead to a crisis in the party, describing the present crisis as a mere misunderstanding that would be settled eventually.

“Well, it is unfortunate that the Minister, after promising to inform the Governor of his coming to the state 48hours before his arrival failed to do so only to see him at Ilesa revalidating his membership at his unit. I would not like to join issues with him his statement at the scene, but will warn party stakeholders to refrain from uttering statement capable of leading to a crisis in the party”, Omipidan disclosed.

Similarly, the Chairman of the elder’s caucus, Chief Sola Akinwumi urged the warring factions to remain calm and direct their energy towards consolidating on its successes in the state.

“Stray nerves should be calmed within our presently larger fold/ family resulting from the ongoing Party membership Registration and Revalidation exercise. Our Party doors are opened to all committed, focused and progressively minded people who share in spirit and body the vision of our amiable Governor in his stride to take Osun State into her rightful position among the Federating States in Nigeria.

“All stakeholders are enjoined to stay clear of any utterance capable of generating disaffection and intraparty fractionalization which shall not blow good for anyone”, the statement reads.

