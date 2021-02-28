Eziukwu Cemetery road’ll be recovered under my watch – Ikpeazu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Steve Oko

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has assured that the on-going Eziukwu Cemetery Road which has been abandoned for close to three decades would be fully recovered under his watch.

Speaking when he paid a working visit to the project at the Eziukwu Road by Ehi Road end of the road, the Governor stated that his resolve to re-write the history of infrastructure in Aba was fully on course.

The Governor noted that the target is to push the project to terminate at the Cemetery Market Aba because of the critical role played by the market in the economy of Aba and Abia State.

READ ALSO:

He tasked the contractor to strictly adhere to all laid down specifications in the design of the project.

The governor further asked the contractor to expand the scope of the project to include the fixing of all adjoining junctions which terminated at Eziukwu Road.

The affected adjourning junctions include Market road, Cameroon road, Ehi Road junctions.

Ikpeazu assured of his readiness to accommodate variations in the contract for the purpose of these additions.

Executive Chairmen of Aba South, Aba North and Obingwa LGAs, Hon. Clinton Ebere, Hon. Prince David Ikonne and Hon. Micheal Ibe Nwoke were part of the Governor’s entourage during the visit.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: