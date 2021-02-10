Extension of Adamu’s tenure as IGP has no legal backing – Lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – A legal practitioner in Onitsha, Anambra state, Victor C. Alo Esq., has faulted the recent extension of tenure of office of Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, for the next three months, by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that it has not legal backing whatsoever in any section of the constitution.

He therefore urged Buhari to in the interest of rule of law, listen to the voice of reasons from eminent Nigerians and retrace his step over Adamu’s extension of office as according to him, there is no any known law which he can rely upon to do the extension.

Alo, Chairman of Abakaliki Lawyers Association based in Anambra state, faulted the arguments of some lawyers who he quoted as having stated that Buhari acted on the presidential or executive order, quoting Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which vested the executive of the federation to the president upon which he allegedly derived his presidential or executive order.

He contended that this particular Section provides that the exercise of that presidential or executive order is subject to the provisions of the constitution and any other law made by the national assembly.

He further quoted Section 17 (8) of the Police Act 2020 which was made by the national assembly as being very clear on the duration of service of any police officer either appointed or recruited in police office.

He insisted that the president has no power whatsoever to go contrary to that section of the Act by mere presidential or executive order.

According to him, “Buhari’s action was a total usurpation of the powers of the national assembly and a fundamental breach of the constitution which he swore on oath to protect”.

“I also urge Adamu, the defacto IGP not to allow himself to constitute constitutional crisis in administration of police services in Nigeria because he is no more a police officer in the eye of the law”.

He further urged Adamu to also understand under Section 17 of the Police Act he subscribed to official oath, the police oath and oath of allegiance under the police Act, for the protection of the constitution of Nigeria.

