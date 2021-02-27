Expulsion awaits any student engaging in cultism, cybercrime — Igbinedion Varsity VC

Kindly Share This Story:

The Vice-Chancellor of Igbinedion University, Okada in Edo, Prof. Lawrence Ezemonye, on Saturday, warned that any student caught engaging in cyber-crime, drug abuse or cult-related activities would face expulsion.

The vice-chancellor gave the warning during the institution’s matriculation of more than 900 students for the 2021/2022 academic session.

He noted that the institution had zero tolerance for criminal activities while calling for a harmonious relationship between the new intakes and other members of the university community.

Ezemonye urged the matriculating students to be conversant with the code of conduct of the university.

“Any infraction on your part on the code of conduct can only be at your own peril and will be visited with all the attendant penalties.

“I enjoin all of you to be good members of the university and of the community where the university is situated,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also enjoined the new students to reflect the resilience, ruggedness and determination to excel in their academics to the glory of God and the pride of their parents.

“The university is desirous to increase its global market competitiveness by equipping students with more academic and entrepreneurial skills,” he added.

Ezemonye noted that all programmes being run by the institution were accredited and that it had been maintaining an interrupted calendar since its establishment 22 years ago.

