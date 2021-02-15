Expect big events from Ajegunletotheworld soon – Boborazzi

Kindly Share This Story:

The Ajegunletotheworld platform was founded as a tool of orientation and inspiration for youths in the most famous ghetto in Nigeria.

This clarification came from the founder of the initiative, John Enabudoso, aka Boborazzi.

“One of the aim of the project Ajegunletotheworld was to celebrate those icons that have come out of the great community so as to encourage the young minds in there to buckle up and keep aiming high. So getting the icons to identify with the neighbourhood is a strategy to send our message across,” he said.

Ajegunle, a Lagos suburb with a steady population of over one million residents is renowned as a hub for talents and has produced some of Nigeria´s icons in music, sports, comedy and TV including the likes of Daddy Showkey, Basket Mouth, Don Jazzy, KC, Presh, Frank Idoho (Who Wants To Be a Millionaire ), Oritisfemi, Solid Star, Saidi Osupa, Baba Fryo and footballers like Odion Ighalo, Obafemi Martins, Taribo West, Samson Siasia, Jonathan Akpoborie, Victor Agali and more.

Boborazzi, himself a graduate of the Ajegunle school of hard knocks, avowed that growing up in Ajegunle has shaped his philosophy of life.

” I believe so much in integrity, in being useful to your community and country, and as well as helping people. These are values that shouldn’t be far from what you think you want to become in life,” he mused.

Reflecting on how Covid-19 had devastated the activities of Ajegunletotheworld platform, Boborazzi rued: “Last year, we had a whole line-up disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic. This year, we are still handicapped because the pandemic is still on.”

He, however, urged the public to expect something extraordinary from brand Ajegunletotheworld post-pandemic.

“One of the good things the pandemic did for many of us was to go back to our drawing board and reconstruct,” he said.

“So let’s stay tuned and expect greatness from this brand after the pandemic or when it will be safe to work again.”

For young ones looking up to him as a role model, Boborazzi has this advice for them: never stop learning.

“If you are earning and you are not learning, you can’t move to the next stage in life. Your growth in life is measurable by your passion and quest for learning. To the youths, learning should be normalized, like an everyday activity, just as you drink water every day,” he counselled.

