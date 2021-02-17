Ex-police officer docked over alleged impersonation, N3.7m fraud

Kindly Share This Story:

An ex-police officer, Mohammed Mansur, on Wednesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court over alleged impersonation and involving in a N3.7million fraud.

Mansur, 36, who is facing a three-count charge of fraud, theft and impersonation, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The prosecutor, ASP Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences between 2015 and October 2020 in Ajegunle area of Lagos State.

He said that the defendant deserted the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) in 2013 as a corporal.

He was allegedly caught wearing a police uniform with the rank of an Inspector without any authorisation from the force.

He alleged that the defendant defrauded one Mr Almustapha Umar-Dodo by convincing him that he was a serving police officer and had some motorcycles to auction on behalf of the NPF.

He said that Mansur allegedly collected N3.7million from Umar-Dodo to help him get the motorcycles, which he failed to get nor refunded the money.

Ekundayo said that when the defendant was arrested, it was discovered that he deserted the force in 2013.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 77, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate, Mr A.A. Paul, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He adjourned the case until March 24 for mention.

