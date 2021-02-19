Ethnoreligious killings: Group accuses AI of double standards in promoting violence across Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The Centre for African Liberation And Socio-Economic Rights (CALSER) has accused Amnesty International of double standards, taking sides with a particular ethnic group and heating the insecurity crisis in the country.

The centre noted that Amnesty International’s position affirms that the group is out on a mission to see to the disintegration of Nigeria at all cost.

According to CALSER, Amnesty which parades itself as an apostle of human rights is ironically acting as proxies for terrorists with its misleading reports on Nigeria.

The centre made these known at a press conference on Friday in Abuja through Executive Director, Atumeyi Michael.

CALSER, therefore, urged Nigerians to be wary of the activities of Amnesty International and other organizations parading themselves under various international and human rights nomenclatures as they do not mean well for the country.

The centre noted that their desire remains to fester ethnoreligious conflicts in the country that would lead to disintegration.

The Centre for Africa Liberation and Socio-Economic Rights, however, urged all Nigerians to “embrace our differences and work for the common good which is the entrenchment of peace and stability in Nigeria”

The centre assured that Nigeria shall defeat its adversaries within the shortest possible time with the collective efforts of all and sundry.

