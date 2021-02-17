Ethiope East: Rex Ogboru hosts APC Women, Youths in Ward 1, 2, 3

Kindly Share This Story:

The resolve of Hon Rex Ogboru to strengthen the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State, on Tuesday was again demonstrated as the young politician, a former aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly seat, with an ever-growing group of supporters due to his style of politics, met with women of the party in Ward 1, 2 and 3.

According to sources, on Monday, he dedicated his time to the youths and on Tuesday, received women from the said wards in his Abraka residence.

During his meeting with the women on Tuesday, he gave them the opportunity to table their grievances as party members. According to one of those at the meeting, some of the women who spoke talked about the neglect meted out to faithful supporters.

Our source said mMany complained about the actions of elected officials in the party. Notable among them was Mrs. Moneygirl Dubre who tearfully narrated her ordeal in the party, saying that many of them lost properties in an election, but still remained faithful that someday they will eat the dividends of their perseverance.

She noted with tears how a recent empowerment was given to PDP women that stood against the party, but as usual they were neglected.

Hon. Rex Enajite Ogboru appealed to the women on the need to move forward and look for a better/inclusive APC where everyone will be paramount.

He stressed the need for all the women to participate actively in the forthcoming party registration/revalidation of membership.

APC stalwarts present during the meeting were Hon. Rex Ogboru, Mr. Lindon Ugbome (LGA Chairman), Comr. Ejiro Etaghene (councillorship candidate DSIEC 3), Hon. Mike Ukrakpor (councillorship candidate DSIEC 5), Hon. Ogaga Akpore (councillorship candidate DSIEC 2), Godstime Ukuanovwe, Edison Odeh, Emeka Paul Newman etc.

Meanwhile, feelers from those that were at the meeting on Monday with youths, said the emergency meeting was needed to address the too many complaints from virtually all quarters in the party.

The meeting witnessed over 250 youths from all wards in Abraka (Ugono, Otorho, Urhuoka, Urhuovie, Ogbedje, Oria, Urhuagbesa, Umeghe, Erho, Ajanomi etc).

It again was another time for contributors to air their mind, spew out their grievances and speak up. Most of the contributors decried the neglect by the political office holders and party leaders most especially giving out appointment to known PDP members.

This according to the aggrieved youths is an aberration and doesn’t tell well of the party. Hon. Rex appealed to party faithful to remain steadfast and take good advantage of the forthcoming party registration and revalidation of their membership.

He also assured them that the party will definitely get it right as everyone looks forward to the next party congress.

Present at the meeting were Barr. Ejiro Etaghene, Hon. Rex Ogboru, Mr. Lindon Ugbome (LGA chairman), Hon. Ogaga Akpore (Councillor DSIEC Ward 2), Hon. Irorobeje Oghenevwegba, Hon. Michael Ukrakpor (Councillor DSIEC ward 5), Hon. Comr. Ejiroghene Eyeboka (Councillor DSIEC ward 3), Mr. Quincy Emudainohwo (Ward 1 chairman) among others.

