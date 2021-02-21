ESN vs Military: Southeast turning into battleground – Senator Anyanwu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

Senator Samuel Anyanwu who represented Imo East senatorial district, yesterday said that the Southeast zone has been gradually turned into a battleground.

Anyanwu spoke to newsmen in Owerri, on the recent military invasion of the forest in Orlu and Orsu, where camps of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, were destroyed by the military.

He said that the presence of the military men was causing psychological injury to innocent people in the affected areas.

Anyanwu started by calling on Governor Hope Uzodinma to immediately intervene to bring public sanity before it degenerates into another bloody clash as witnessed few weeks ago in the state.

“The action was capable of causing psychological injury on innocent people owing to the fact that there was no proper notice that military hardware would embark on such strange display within the affected areas.

“It is wrong for the military to intimidate the people with strange movement of their hardware without properly informing the rural people who are made up of peasant farmers. This action does not only affect them psychologically but frightens them from going about their normal businesses.”

“Governor Hope Uzodinma, as the Chief Security Officer of the state should rise fast to arrest the situation before innocent people are humiliated. Obviously, proper publicity would have been carried out to intimate the people about the ongoing military displays in those affected LGAs, but where that was not done, the military should immediately withdraw their personnel for the sake of peace.

“We call on the people of the state not to panic, efforts are on top gear to reach out to relevant bodies with a view to nipping the ugly trend in the bud,” Senator Anyanwu pointed out.

Vanguard News Nigeria

