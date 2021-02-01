Equip military to battle insurgency, ex-governor Makarfi charges FG

Kindly Share This Story:

…Tasks FG, state governments to be tolerant of critics

…New service chiefs will bring new ideas- Sani

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Kaduna State governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to equip the nation’s security architecture with the necessary wherewithal in the prosecution of the war against insurgency in the country.

The former governor who stated this in an exclusive chat with our correspondent yesterday, lamented the worrisome state of security across the country and called on governments across all levels to go the distance to find solution to the crises, including bringing members of opposition parties, with the requisite knowledge to point out the way forward for peace in the land.

According to him, political or ethnic differences are not enough to stop cross fertilization of ideas capable of bringing back peaceful co-existence in the country, warning that without peace, development will remain but an illusion.

He said: “The equipping of the security architecture is very paramount. Governments at all levels must lead the quest for us to get out of this quagmire by upping the ante and tempo of this fight in all its ramifications.

“Incidences of banditry, kidnappings and other forms of criminalities are becoming the order of the day across the country. Economic and social activities are therefore stalling, leading to a stagnation of our development as a people and as a nation.

“There can be no development without stability and there can be no stability without adequate security that affords all the chance to pursue various legitimate means of livelihood. No investor, local or foreign will bring his capital to a place where security of life and property is not guaranteed.

“It is incumbent on governments at all levels to embrace and give all, a sense of belonging through inviting and as much as practicable, working on the contributions of all, irrespective of political differences, ethnic or religious background to ensure the success of this fight.

“Governments at all levels will do well to be more accommodating of critics and criticisms and avoid falling into the trap of always looking at and seeing critics as enemies,” he said, adding that “critics are not necessarily enemies, not even opponents,” but people who “just happen to see things from different perspectives.”

Meanwhile, Anthony Sani, immediate past secretary general of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has commended President Buhari for not turning “deaf ear” to the persistent calls for the removal of the recently sacked service chiefs.

Sani in a separate conversation with Vanguard described the appointment of new security chiefs as “a good development in the sense that it is a testament to the fact that President Buhari does not turn deaf ears to public clamours. More so, the new chiefs are expected to come in with fresh ideas and strategies against the campaigns against insecurity in the country.”

He expressed optimism in the capacity of the new heads of the various security outfits to live up to expectation of Nigerians.

“Now that the service chiefs have been replaced, we pray the new ones would live up to the confidence reposed on them, while the government is expected to provide sufficient funds for enough, well trained and adequately equipped security personnel as well as for their motivation that comes with catering for their welfare, which will enable them deliver on the promise of peaceful coexistence among Nigerians,” he added.

