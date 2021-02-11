Envy led my wife to poison her step-son — Husband

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Abdulwasiu Musa, the husband of a woman who poisoned her 3-year-old son has told Vanguard how envy led to his wife’s action.

Unfortunately, the action cost the little child his life.

Before the unfortunate incident, the family was living harmoniously. Mariam, who is a senior wife, from Benin in Edo State came to participate in the younger wife’s graduation ceremony after completing her apprenticeship in hairdressing.

On the said day, Mariam, the younger wife and their husband were all in their respective rooms when she decided to take laws into her hand by offering her step-son a drink laced with herbicide.

According to her husband, four of us were at home when the incident happened.

Speaking to Vanguard, Musa said: “Roqeeb came into the room and told me his stepmother, Mariam, gave him drinks to take but I never suspected any foul play until later when the boy fell sick.

“Having seen the suffering the little boy was subjected to; she called me and confessed that the drink she gave him was poisonous as it contained herbicides.

“I never thought she could do that, she is based in Benin, Edo State where she was doing her business and she came all the way from there to participate in the younger wife’s graduation ceremony.

“She always plays with the boy so, there was no way one could have suspected she could poison him until she confessed to it.

“I don’t think I treated her differently, she is not based here in Ede, but she has her own room in the house; and I also discharge my responsibility to her.”

