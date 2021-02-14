Environmental nuisances: Miscreants on rampage, attack, injure LAWMA officials during enforcement

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At least two officers of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, Enforcement and Monitoring Team, EMT, sustained varying degrees of injuries when they were attacked at the weekend while enforcing the environmental sanitation law against nuisances in the state in Ajah area of the state.

The victims sustained serious injuries before they were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Stones and other dangerous weapons were used by suspected miscreants and street traders during the operation at Ajah roundabout, along Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos Island.

One of the officers, names withheld sustained a head injury, while others sustained a rib injury in an effort to resist the environmental law enforcement officers.

Speaking on the attack, LAWMA Managing Director, Ibrahim Odumboni, condemned the incessant attacks on the agency’s personnel carrying out their official duties of ensuring the general cleanliness of the environment, warning that such will no longer be tolerated by the state government as they will not be deterred by such act.

Odumboni said: “Some miscreants said to be street traders attacked our personnel at Ajah flyover Bridge area of the state at the weekend while on enforcement operation, using stones and other dangerous weapons.

“Our officials were dislodging street traders and squatters in some slums in the area who have turned the sheds into criminal hideouts.”

He reiterated the determination of the present administration to restore the state of the environment and its adjoining axis by dislodging criminals and environmental violators, checkmating the activities of street traders and developers, who have converted all available spaces to illegal stalls.

“No level of resistance and intimidation by hoodlums can deter us on our resolve to clean up the entire metropolis,” Odumboni stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

