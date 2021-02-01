Entrepreneur, 4 staff benefit from FG MSME survival fund

Kindly Share This Story:

By Providence AAdeyinka

An entrepreneur and four of her staff have benefited from federal government Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, MSME, survival fund which is part of effort geared toward protecting businesses from effect of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Federal Government MSME Survival Fund Program is a part of the Economic Sustainability Plan, which aims to support and protect businesses from the potential vulnerabilities brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The beneficiary, Lola Petra Ventures, specializes in trading, bakery, food and beverages and is based in Ogun states.

A statement from SME100 Africa, said that the proprietor, Ms. Lola Petra Allen, giving hint of how she benefitted from the fund, said she got the registration link through a school group and once she had confirmed the legitimacy she went on to apply just like everyone else and decided to keep following up for changes and necessary requirements.

She said that after the initial stages she and her staff eventually got to the final verification stage which led up to her employees being paid N30, 000 each by the federal government.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, gave the keynote address where he spoke on how government and small business owners can keep up with the market. Mr. Brian Oji is the host, Lagos Small Business Summit and CEO of Inversion STC.

