Entertainment community to celebrate Efe Omorogbe @ 50

Nigerian Entertainment Today (Netng) and Lagos-based music management company, Now Muzik have announced a music business roundtable in partnership with the Association of Music Artistes Managers of Nigeria (AMAMN) to celebrate legendary talent manager and creative entrepreneur, Efe Omorogbe as he turns 50. The virtual event is set to hold on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, and will see a team of seasoned speakers drawn from different sectors of the entertainment industry shed light on the topic, “Talent Management: Perception, Reality & Challenges In A Changing World”.

The round-table is part of several activities lined up to celebrate Omorogbe who has contributed immensely to the growth of the Nigerian entertainment industry over the past two decades as he hits the big 50. Mostly popular for managing Nigeria’s foremost superstar, 2baba, Omorogbe’s work in the industry has cut across different facets including media, A&R, songwriting, event production and film-making.

For the round-table, Omorogbe will be joined by key industry players including the CEO of Black House Media, Ayeni Adekunle; CEO of Hip TV, Ayo Animashaun; talent managers Godwin Tom and Sunday Are; Senior Manager, Sponsorship & Promotions at MTN, Osaze Ebueku; EVP at Chocolate City Group, Aibee Abidoye; media personality, Olisa Adibua; and superstar singer, Seyi Shay. The session will be moderated by Buki Sawyer-Izeogu of Buki HQ, while industry powerhouse, Edi Lawani will deliver the keynote address.

