EndSARS: See Social Media reactions to re-opening of Lekki Tollgate

Lagosians seem not to be on the same page with the Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting incident as many have come forward via Social Media to air their opinion on the re-opening.

Lekki Tollgate is yet to be re-opened, however, reactions have trailed Social Media.

With over 21k tweets under the #RevolutionNow from ‘Generation Sorosoke’, below are some of the reactions:

We say no to the reopening of lekki tollgate! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/jEt00MMC1v — Sorosoke Generation (@sorosokegen2020) February 8, 2021

National security succeeds ONLY when security agents are indoctrinated to recognize the REAL enemy. Nigerian security agents have been indoctrinated to think that the real enemies are #EndSARS , the #IPOB & #RevolutionNow, instead of BokoHaram, ISWAP & Herdsmen terrorists. Foul! — aloy ejimakor (@AloyEjimakor) February 8, 2021

For tonight we are young ….so let’s set the world on fire…….so we could burn brighter and grow stronger……✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿#RevolutionNow — CHRISTOPHER_O 🇨🇦 (@chris_reallz) February 8, 2021

May the soul of our dearly departed RIP ❤️. #RevolutionNow. pic.twitter.com/bWraZtqHfd — Anyanwu Abraham Chinecherem (@Enyifa08) February 8, 2021

If you lose hope, somehow you lose the vitality that keeps moving, you lose that courage to be, that quality that helps you go on in spite of it all. And so today I still have a dream. We are so courageous @yelesowore. #RevolutionNow

~ — STBABA #EndSARS🔥. Shola Truth (@TruthAdedoyin) February 8, 2021

Nigerian Govt is against the people, now waging war at the youth!!#RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate Good morning.. — Folafunmi Yeyo♌♌ (@yeyeyoBag) February 8, 2021

If we are to keep our democracy there must be one commandment: Thou shall not ration not neglect Justice

#Revolutionnow — EMPRESSNI (@EMPRESSNI1) February 8, 2021

Any Nigerian who desires true freedom must be ready to fight for it, not in the ineffective courts but in the streets. Yes, fight aggressively & persistently because your oppressors won’t stop until you show mettle. They’re not the masters of your destiny. You are! #RevolutionNow — Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (@MaziNnamdiKanu) February 5, 2021

Do not let any Mugu or government advocate tell you to calm down! #OccupyLekkiTollGate the army must face justice! Sanwo Olu must face justice! LCC is not bigger than the lives of the lost, they must submit their videos. We saw the killings live on camera! #RevolutionNow pic.twitter.com/TjYHT324SR — Coconut Head 🇳🇬 🇯🇲 (@iamProficience) February 7, 2021

