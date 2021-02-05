EndSARS protest in Ondo made me widow, mother of three laments

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson – Akure

A widow with three children, Mrs Modupe Oluwadare has told the Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Police Brutality in Ondo State and Other Matters how her husband Abiodun Oluwadare was killed during the EndSARS protest last October in the state.

Oluwadare, a hairdresser had submitted a petition, requesting compensation for the death of her husband Abiodun, during the protest in Akure, the state capital.

Her counsel, Idowu Adedeji said that Abiodun was killed in front of the Ondo State Government House during the protest that was highjacked by hoodlums last year.

“He was on a bike. A vehicle was in front of the “Okada”. The protesters asked the driver to stop and they were molesting him. In an attempt for the driver to escape, it ran into the deceased.

“He was taken to the hospital, where he was confirmed dead” counsel to the petitioner narrated.

Modupe and her counsel, after cross-examination and tendering of evidence, prayed the panel to have mercy on her because she has three children and there was no one to support the family since her husband died.

“If the EndSARS protest had not happened, my husband would be alive by now”, the widow said

The case was thereafter closed for the panel to make its recommendations to the state government.

A petition submitted by Pastor Theophilus Ilemobayo on vandalisation of property during the same protest was also heard and closed after the petitioner was cross-examined and evidence backing his case was tendered by his counsel, Timi Yayu, and admitted by the panel.

The petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state was adjourned till February 9 for hearing on the request of the party’s counsel for proper documentation of evidence.

The panel thereafter visited the vandalised Akeredolu/Aiyedatiwa campaign office, Akure on the petitions submitted by Erudit Limited, Lulu Fawehinmi, and Damilola Afolabi.

Hearing on the petitions has been slated for February 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, the fact-finding panel has commenced the compilation of its recommendations for cases concluded and closed.

The Chairman, Justice Adesola Sidiq (Rtd) said the panel was done to ensure the panel concludes its duties within the 6 months period it has to complete all cases received.

Justice Sidiq pointed out that after the report was given to the state government, it would thereafter be made public.

The panel has set February 8th as the deadline for submission of fresh petitions to the panel.

Vanguard News Nigeria

