#EndSARS: Another protest looms as #OccupyLekkiTollGate trends on Twitter

A file image of the #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate, before the gunfire.

Following the approval to reopen Lekki Tollgate by Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting incident, many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to protest that those who carried out the alleged shooting of innocent citizens must face the law before Lekk tollgate can be reopened.

The #OccupyLekkiTollGate which is another wave of protest against injustice and government’s silence over the Lekki shootings is scheduled to kick off on 13th February 2021, according to Twitter sources.

The nine-man panel returned the control of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company, the operators, on Saturday.

The company, through its counsel, had been praying the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.

Over the last four months, an outpouring of support for Nigerian protesters has played out on Twitter, with various hashtags, but predominantly #EndSARS.

Other Twitter users also called for justice for those who were killed during the EndSARS protest

