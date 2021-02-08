EndSARS: Another protest looms as #OccupyLekkiTollGate trends on Twitter

Following the approval to reopen Lekki Tollgate by Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up by the Lagos State government to investigate the October 2020 Lekki shooting incident, many Nigerians have taken to Twitter to protest that those who carried out the alleged shooting of innocent citizens must face the law before Lekk tollgate can be reopened.
The #OccupyLekkiTollGate which is another wave of protest against injustice and government’s silence over the Lekki shootings is scheduled to kick off on 13th February 2021, according to Twitter sources.
The nine-man panel returned the control of the tollgate to the Lekki Concession Company, the operators, on Saturday.
The company, through its counsel, had been praying the panel to allow it to take over the plaza for repair and insurance claims since December 2020.
Over the last four months, an outpouring of support for Nigerian protesters has played out on Twitter, with various hashtags, but predominantly #EndSARS.
Speaking against the reopening of Lekki tollgate where a countless number of youths were said to have been shot by security operatives, human right activist, Omoyele Sowore, wrote on Twitter:
No to the reopening #Lekkitollgate, the perpetrators of #LekkiMassacre must be brought to book. @jidesanwoolu #Buratai must be brought before @IntlCrimCourt #RevolutionNow #Buharimustgo pic.twitter.com/MBNnFAzOPi
— Omoyele Sowore (@YeleSowore) February 8, 2021
Other Twitter users also called for justice for those who were killed during the EndSARS protest
OCCUPY LAGOS LEKKI TOLL-GATE!
Saturday: 13th Feb, 7AM.
“If there is no justice for the people, let there be no peace for the government” – Emiliano Zapata.#RevolutionNow #EndSARS #OccupyLekkiTollGate
— Ayemojubar (@ayemojubar) February 8, 2021
Re-opening of Lekki Toll Gate is the govt saying “forget it, that one has passed”. But what they don’t know is that youths are determined to get justice.
Lekki Toll Gate must remain closed until investigations are concluded and justice is served. #OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/id2Zo0OgRJ
— K A Y 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Kaylechi_) February 8, 2021
We will not allow these government to brainwash us ,we need justice for those heroes that sacrificed there lives at the lekki massacre. Enough of these oppression and tyranny.#OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/Obv0DWDlPm
— obikoya Adebowale (@obikoyaemmanue1) February 8, 2021
The panel was a faux from the onset!
You can’t piss on the faces of citizens and tell us it’s raining
#OccupyLekkiTollGate pic.twitter.com/fWqUyOImmQ
— Ｍａｆｅｅ (@mafeemusic) February 8, 2021
How are we so quick to re-open the #Lekkitollgate when justice have not been served to victims and relatives who lost family members during the #lekkimassaccre?
As long as there is no justice for the citizens, the government shall not know peace.#OccupyLekkiTollGate #Justice
— Aghedo Princewill (@aghedoprincewi4) February 8, 2021