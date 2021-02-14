Endorsing Makinde for 2nd term done by opportunists pursuing personal interest — Olopoeyan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Oyo State, Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan, has advised those political appointees endorsing Governor Seyi Makinde for the second term to be conscious of their desperation in protecting their jobs with the governor, as politics and winning governorship election in any state is beyond the gathering of some naive politicians shouting the second term for the governor based on their personal interest.

Olopoeyan in his reaction, yesterday, while answering questions from journalists on when will PDP members in Ibadan endorse Makinde for the second term, responded that many of those people endorsing Gov Makinde are just set of opportunists, eating from where they did not work, as they were just trying at all cost to protect their job.

He said: “Anytime I see them shouting the second term bid of the governor, I know it’s bid to cajole the Makinde.”

Adding that, though, PDP won the state in the last governorship election but, unable to do it alone without the coalition parties who are now neglected.

“For 2023, we are coming back stronger and better, though, we won Oyo, but there are some mistakes we made which are affecting the party and members right now, we will come out again with another dimension, different from that of 2019 and I am 100% sure we will have an overwhelming victory come 2023, both in Oyo State and southwest even national.”

When asked the time Ibadan leaders are going to endorse governor Makinde for 2023 as Oke-Ogun, Oyo and Ogbomoso had done, he said real politicians do not endorse a candidate, adding that what they do is to return to their drawing board, weigh the candidate’s chances of winning another election through how far he has fulfilled his campaign promises and attitude to the party.

“Not just you gather paperweight leaders and naive politicians to make an eye service endorsement. You have to get your facts right, so as not to follow leg-over, all those endorsing Governor Makinde are not the key factors, they are only staging their endorsement so as to be on the good book of the governor, though, I can’t blame them because they are doing it against their wish. Many of them got threatened to be sacked if they didn’t align with the movement.”

“How will you say Oke-Ogun had endorsed a party candidate without the knowledge of our, deputy governor; Alhaji Kunmi Mustapha, Baba Jacob Adetoro, Pa Sunday Alabi, Hon. Farinto, and some PDP leaders in Oke-Ogun?”

“Some set of people like Hon. Segun Ogunwuyi and Taiwo Adisa, governor’s spokesman now turned to party leaders in Ogbomoso, endorsing a candidate for the second term without the knowledge of Dr Saka Balogun, Rt. Hon. Mulikat and other big politicians, likewise Oyo too, where were all of them when we laboured across the state for the government we are in now”

“Less than two years, they have been endorsing a candidate for another four years, have they considered all other factors? Soon many people will still come to show up interest, we can be rigid with our ticket, it should be thrown open to all interested politicians.”

“Even governor Alao Akala who did excellently well for the masses and the party did not get his endorsement until his fourth year in office.”

People endorsed Akala in 2011, but not political appointees from the secretariat, all leaders and chieftains spoke in one voice, all supported Akala because he met the requirement for second term ticket.”

Olopoeyan, however, maintained that it is too early to endorse a candidate, as many aspirants are still going to contest for governorship primary.

“Where were those people endorsing Makinde now in 2016, 2017, 2018 even 2019? Do they hear we endorsed Governor Makinde for the first term, no? We supported him, worked for him tirelessly for primary, he won, then we went for campaign day and night, later did a coalition before winning the election not gathering of people in our compound and endorsed Makinde for governor.”

“It worrisome seeing our coalition parties negotiating and heading to APC, we are the ruling party, we are the one that supposed to be negotiating and welcoming other parties, but the reverse is the case, the appointees are the ones seeing themselves as party leaders endorsing Governor Makinde here and there, it must be a joke,” Olopoeyan fumed.

