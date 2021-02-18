Emmanuel Opara to be inducted into medical, biological engineering elite

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigerian Scientist, Dr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Opara, has been admitted into the Fellowship of the American Institute of Medicine and Biological Engineering, AIMBE.

In a letter, the AIMBE confirmed that Opara, who is a Professor and Graduate Programme Director, Regenerative Medicine/Biomedical Engineering, Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been elected to its College of Fellows.

Opara was nominated, reviewed, and elected by peers and members of the College of Fellows for exceptional contributions to use of alginate microbeads for cell therapy and drug delivery.

Born in Lagos, of Igbo parents in 1951, Opara attended the Government College Umuahia, and the University of Nigeria Nsukka, where he studied biochemistry, graduating in 1976.

He later studied at the University of Surrey, and earned his PhD at the University of London Medical College in 1983, with a year’s fellowship in Endocrinology at the Mayo Clinic in the United States in 1986.

Opara is a world acclaimed expert on Cellular transplantation of living cells, and has done extensive, ground breaking work in the new frontier area of Biomaterials, Biomechanics, Biomedical Imaging, Immunomodulation, Tissue Engineering and Translational Cancer Research.

His work in organ systems pathophysiology has drawn wide acclaim in the scientific community, particularly in the bioengineering of a bioartificial Pancreas.

Opara has taught widely including at Virginia Tech, and the Duke University College of Medicine. His appointment as a Fellow of the American Institute of Medicine and Biotechnology suggests continued affirmation his groundbreaking work on his way towards the Nobel Prize.

The College of Fellows is comprised of the top two percent of medical and biological engineers in the country.

The most accomplished and distinguished engineering and medical school chairs, research directors, professors, innovators, and successful entrepreneurs comprise the College of Fellows.

AIMBE Fellows are regularly recognised for their contributions in teaching, research, and innovation, and have been awarded the Nobel Prize, the Presidential Medal of Science and the Presidential Medal of Technology and Innovation.

Many also are members of the National Academy of Engineering, National Academy of Medicine, and the National Academy of Sciences.

A formal induction ceremony will be held during AIMBE’s 2021 Annual Event on March 26.

Opara will be inducted along with 174 colleagues who make up the AIMBE Fellow Class of 2021. For more information about the AIMBE Annual Event, please visit www.aimbe.org.

AIMBE's mission is to recognise excellence in, and advocate for, the fields of medical and biological engineering in order to advance society.

Since 1991, AIMBE’s College of Fellows has led the way for technological growth and advancement in the fields of medical and biological engineering. AIMBE

Fellows have helped revolutionize medicine and related fields to enhance and extend the lives of people all over the world.

They have successfully advocated for public policies that have enabled researchers and business-makers to further the interests of engineers, teachers, scientists, clinical practitioners, and ultimately, patients.

