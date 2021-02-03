Elegushi urges police to suspend property probe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dana Onozure

THE Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi, has asked the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and DCP Yusuf Kolo, Commander, IGP Special Tactical Squad, STS, to suspend further investigations over a fundamental human rights case reported by property firm against the monarch, pending the determination of suit no: LD/100844MFR/2020, before the court.

Oba Elegushi, who spoke through his lawyer, Bandele Omotayo and Co. and signed by Mrs. Adeparusi Omotayo urged the Police to put on hold the investigation into the property which is pending before the court.

Adeparusi, in a letter addressed to the chairman, Police Service Commission, the IGP and the Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice in Lagos State, said: “It is on record that you were served personally on December 10, 2020, the fundamental human rights enforcement processes.

“This is apart from the fact that the office of the Inspector-General of Police was served on the same day.

“Refer also to the earlier letter served on you with the attached copy of the fundamental human rights court processes intimating you of the process filed and the effect of the suits.

“In suit no/LD/167/2008: Bela Vista Properties and Development Company Ltd, pending at the Lagos State High court, LD/225/96: Apostle Sablon Harrison Ikuegbowo and others vs A.G Lags State, Elegushi property investment co. Ltd, seven and five others now subject of appeal at the court of appeal, Lagos’

“And the certified true copy (CTC), of the Police investigation, reports reference number CB: 4099/X/ADM/ANNEX/TM9/VOL 42, dated March 5, 2018, and CB: 4099/X/ ADM/ANNEX/TM9/VOL 42/41 and March 26, 2018, with the covering letter of Compol legal, Abuja, dated December 5, 2019, with reference number CR: 3000/X/LEG/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.2/236, and the recent legal advice dated January 14, 2021.

“As a lawyer, I believe you are aware that when a case is subjudice, particularly cases that bother on enforcement of fundamental human rights of citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, all actions shall be put on hold pending the determination of the suit.

This is notwithstanding the legal advice dated January 14, 2021 to the Inspector-General of Police on the same effect.

“We, therefore, advised our clients to wait for the determination of the suits in court as it is the dictate of the law.

“We do hope you too shall abide by the legal advice and respect the law of our land by putting on hold all actions regarding the subject matter, pending the determination of all suits in court, in particular the fundamental human rights suit instituted against you personally.”

