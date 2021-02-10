Breaking News
El-Rufai tells security agencies: Clear out criminals from Birnin Gwari for economic takeoff

Gov Nasir el-Rufai

By Soni Daniel

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-rufai has called for more security operations in and around the notorious Birnin Gwari area of the state to pave the way for planned economic activities.

The governor in a tweet he sent out on Tuesday, pointed out that the rampant criminal activities have stalled efforts to make the area a hub for mining and agriculture.

“Efforts to make the area a hub for mining and agriculture have not yet reached the lofty targets being falsely peddled as KDSG’s 10-point plan for solving banditry,” the governor stated.

“KDSG did not author or issue the said 10-point plan, which contains untrue claims about contacts and agreements with partners.

“The public should note that all KDSG major events and policy statements are clearly announced on official platforms,” elRufai explained

It will be recalled that Birnin Gwari has became a haven for kidnappers, bandits and other daredevils terrorising travelers along the once peaceful axis of the state.

