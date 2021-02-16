El-Rufai has political will to tackle security challenge in Kaduna state – APC

Kindly Share This Story:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has displayed a sincerity of purpose and strong political will to tackle security challenges in the state.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja while felicitating with El-Rufai on his 61st birthday.

He said Kaduna State Government has been exemplary in investing in human capital development under the leadership of El-Rufai.

Akpanudoedehe said that the El-Rufai administration has also revamped public infrastructure and services in the state as well as created economic opportunities which were gainfully impacting on the people of the state.

He said that the governor had distinguished himself after spearheading the Federal Government’s privatisation exercise, as well as restoring the Federal Capital Territory Master Plan.

“At different times, El-Rufai has been called to serve the public; he has distinguished himself and made indelible marks.

“At party level, many will recall the excellent work he did as chairman of the APC Committee on True Federalism.

“The sweeping report of the committee on true federalism is currently being considered by the National Assembly’s Constitution Review Committee.

“Commendably, El-Rufai has displayed a sincerity of purpose and strong political will to tackle security challenges recorded in Kaduna state,’’ he said.

Akpanudoedehe prayed for wisdom and good health as El-Rufai continued to contribute to the development of Kaduna State, APC and Nigeria.(NAN)

