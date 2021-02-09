El-Rufai disagrees with Gumi, says bandits shouldn’t be forgiven, compensated

Kindly Share This Story:

…Advises Gumi not to waste time negotiating with bandits

…Notes they are used to big money, will not repent

…Laments lack of unity among N/W govs

…Declares Kaduna’s at war with bandits

…Troops recover weapons from bandits belonging to Kachalla’s group

By Ibrahin HassanWuyo

Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday disagreed with prominent Islamic scholar, Sheikh Gumi, that the federal government should dialogue with bandits, instead of waging war against them.

After meeting with the bandits in the forest in Zamfara State, Sheikh Gumi had asked the federal government to use security budget to address the bandits’ demands, claiming that most of them had lost all their possessions to cattle rustling and extortion

But Governor el-Rufai in an interview with BBC Hausa, said the bandits should not be forgiven for taking arms against the country, stressing that they should also not be compensated.

He reiterated the fact that Kaduna was at war with the criminal elements, pointing out that ” my administration is at war with the bandits and so we cannot negotiate. Eliminating them is the only solution to banditry.”

Noting that the bandits would not be willing to give up kidnapping, considering the huge amounts demanded as ransom, the governor said: “Anybody that thinks a Fulani man that ventured into kidnapping for ransom, and he is earning millions of naira, would go back to his former life of getting N100,000 after selling a cow in a year, must be deceiving himself.

“Why should they be compensated after killing people, destroying their houses. Who offended them? Ahmad Gumi is my friend and this is what we discussed with him.

“I told him that majority of these Fulani bandits don’t believe in religion. Therefore, I don’t believe in what he (Gumi) is doing that they should be forgiven and compensated.”

El-Rufai added that the lack of unity among governors of the north-western states was also hindering the fight against banditry.

“As a result, every state is fighting in its own way. If we cannot come together for the federal government to provide us with soldiers and police to enter the bush and kill all the bandits, it will be difficult to succeed in the fight against banditry.

“There is no synergy among the governors in the north-west on how to end the banditry. But Kaduna is collaborating with Niger State on modalities to end the killings by the gunmen.

“State like Zamfara adopted a policy of dialogue with the gunmen, giving them amnesty, which I don’t believe in. With this, we have differences on how to tackle the situation.

“We sat together with the governors in Katsina, but we disagreed on how to tackle the criminality. Some believed on dialogue, while others didn’t.”

Meanwhile, troops of Operation Thunder Strike, OPTS, have reported the recovery of four AK47 rifles which were part of a stash belonging to the late bandit, Nasiru Kachalla.

Kaduna State Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State, who disclosed this yesterday, said the weapons were recovered with the aid of local human intelligence sources.

It would be recalled that Nasiru Kachalla was killed late in December 2020, during a clash between his gang and a rival group of bandits, which occurred in a forest around the boundaries of Kajuru-Chikun local government.

The clash was triggered by a dispute over a large herd of rustled cattle

Kachalla and his gang were involved in several crimes, including high-profile kidnappings, killings and banditry on the Kaduna-Abuja road and also in the Chikun/Kajuru general areas.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security agencies for recovering the weapons, and urged them to pursue all available leads towards exposing more arms caches used by bandits.

Vanguard News Nigeria

