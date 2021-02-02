‘El-Rufa’i did not abandon me,he makes sure I’m kicking,’ – ex Dep Gov

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

A former Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Arch. Bala Barnabas Bantex,has said that he still meets with his former boss frequently who makes sure that he is kicking.

Bantex who was a deputy governor during the first term of the El-Rufai led All Progressives Congress, APC, government in the state,is now living a quite life and had not spoken publicly, for a while.

However, in a brief encounter with journalists weekend, he revealed that he still enjoyed lots of goodwill and respect from the governor.

” It is not possible to be a Deputy Governor to the State Governor, Nasir El-Rufa’i, and be finished,” he said.

Commenting on the series of engagements by the APC in the state,

Bantex said that all was well.

The Southern Kaduna born politician was at the Zone 3 All Progressives Congress, APC, stakeholders engagement Committee meeting to discuss on the success of the party registration, in Kafanchan.

He said there was no way you can be a deputy Governor to El-Rufai’ and be finished.

” That it was not possible,” he said.

” For some of you, you think I am finished for 2-years out of government, I am still kicking. Forget that the President is working about something.”

” My interest is so minute and nothing can compare to the interest of Kaduna State.”

” I meet with the governor frequently and he makes sure that I am kicking,” he said.

Bantex,a grassroots mobilizer ,resigned as Deputy Governor in 2019 to contest the Southern Kaduna Senatorial seat .

He however,lost to the PDP candidate during the general election.

