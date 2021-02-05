Ekweremadu’s brother dies after slumping during budget defence in Enugu State House of Assembly

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Chief Mathais Ekweremadu, elder brother to the former deputy President of the Senate and Commissioner for Transport in Enugu state is dead.

Ekweremadu slumped during a budget defence in the state House of Assembly on Thursday and was rushed to Niger Foundation Hospital, Enugu where doctors reportedly confirmed him dead.

The state government was yet to make pronouncment on the death as at press time but a close family source confirmed to Vanguard that he died on Thursday afternoon.

Prior to his appointment as a Commissioner in 2019, Ekweremadu represented Aninri state Constituency in the State House of Assembly where he served as Chief Wipe of the Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

He had also serviced as Chairman of Aninri local government council.

Vanguard News Nigeria

