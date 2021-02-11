EKOEXCEL provides right foundation for girls to pursue science

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State’s EKOEXCEL contribution to science education for the girl child from the basic level of education through science focused curriculum, learning aids, practical exposure and free quality education provision at 1016 primary schools across the state is noteworthy on Feb 11th 2021, International Day of Women and Girls in Science.

It is an undisputed fact in Nigeria that more boys than girls go on to have science careers. This is even more glaring against the background of an education sector extremely challenged at all levels including the foundation, with out of school children aged 5-14 years in Nigeria numbered at about 10 million according to UNICEF, the highest in the world, even though basic education is free and compulsory. The case of the girl child in Nigeria is therefore worsened against these general facts and has been noted and highlighted for remedial action with specific programs and laws instituted to reverse the gap in girl child education engendered by traditional cultural and religious prejudices.

These measures to improve girl child education in Nigeria is welcome and commendable especially if it results in more participation of girls and women in the field of science. This is because in economic terms the involvement of women in science is a necessity as they are regarded as an important factor of growth and development especially for developing countries where under-utilization of women in science is equated with a loss in human resources translating to a major impediment to economic growth since a critical mass of scientists and engineers will help to ensure sustainability.

Also in practical terms the involvement of women in science because it creates a diverse workforce, reflecting a wider variety of experiences and views, which greatly benefit the science enterprise as well as society as a whole, women bring different strengths to science than men.

EKOEXCEL celebrates the international day of Women and Girls in Science this February 11th 2021. EKOEXCEL is proud to provide free quality education to all children in Lagos State, creating a path for girls and women in science which is especially critical for Nigeria’s current development needs.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), a specialised agency of the United Nations aimed at promoting world peace and security through international cooperation in education, the sciences, and culture marks this year 2021 International Day of Women and Girls in Science under the theme: Women Scientists at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 which emphasises how the pandemic has shown the critical role of women researchers in different stages of the fight against COVID-19, from advancing the knowledge on the virus, to developing techniques for testing, and finally to creating the vaccines against the virus, while also negatively impacting on female participation in science, including at the early stage of their education by exacerbating gender disparities in the education systems, which need to be addressed by new policies, initiatives and mechanisms to support women and girls in science.

The SUBEB Chairman, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King attested that the State Government places a high premium on the education of children, emphasising that the Board will ensure that no child is left behind in the access to quality education, especially the Girl-Child being the ‘mothers of tomorrow’.

EKOEXCEL is proud to be a paradigm shifting initiative meeting this challenge for Lagos through our curriculum which ensures age appropriate science lessons though basic, providing the right foundation for a choice to study science, technology, engineering and mathematics to young girls in Nigeria.

EKOEXCEL provides practical science experiments in class room lessons enabling pupils to directly engage with the possibilities that science brings, igniting the kind of passions that start the journey of some of our greatest women in science.

Lagos State’s EKOEXCEL educational transformational program is designed to make quality education available to all irrespective of socio-economic status making the education of the girl child more attractive and more accessible. The technology enhanced teaching and classroom management of EKOEXCEL enable teachers to identify and better support pupils including girls with natural STEM acumen.

Furthermore the 2020 Covid19 pandemic forcing the extended closure of schools led to Lagos State implementing a remote learning system which included the provision of EKOEXCEL@Home learning MP3 players free of charge to all 450,000 pupils of Lagos State primary schools by EKOEXCEL, this has improved pupils digital technology prowess while providing essential remote learning access during a difficult time.

EKOEXCEL is a beacon of hope and light for the girl child’s opportunities in science championed by Lagos State.

