Eko Club: Again Fanimokun wins at Appeal Court

The Court of Appeal, Lagos, has dismissed the case filed by the Eko Club Board of Trustees and Guardian Council of Eko Club against Chief Babatunde Fanimokun over his third term as President of the club.

Fanimokun, a developmental economist, was the president of Eko Club from February 2017 to February 2019.

However, his attempt to vie for a third term was opposed by Eko Club and the Guardian Council.

Meanwhile, the Club and Guardian Council of the club brought a candidate, Dr. Shamsideen Ade Dosumu as their preferred choice.

Last March, Fanimokun went to court to challenge their action. Judgment favoured him at High Court.

The Federal High Court, Lagos, presided over by Justice C. J. Aneke, on Monday, March 9, 2020, held that Chief Babatunde Rasheed Fanimokun has every right as regards to the provision of the amended constitution of the Eko Club, 2014 and of the 1999 constitution of Nigeria (as amended) to vie for selection as the President for a third consecutive year.

But the Board of Trustees and Guardian Council challenged the judgment at the Court of Appeal.

Again, judgment was in Fanimokun’s favour as the trial judge, Justice Otisi, dismissed the appeal.

In her ruling on Wednesday, February 17, Justice Otisi upheld the judgment of the lower court.

