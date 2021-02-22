Ekitipanupo institutes endowment fund for late Falegan

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tunde Oso

Pre-eminent Ekiti intellectual round table, Ekitipanupo, has instituted an endowment fund in memory of late Baba Isale of the group, Chief S. B. Falegan.

In a statement by Alagba Gabriel Akinyemi, considering his unique roles and contributions to the Ekitipanupo initiative, members have deemed it fit to honour the memory of this great son of Ekiti.

Akinyemi disclosed that many options were considered and after exhaustive debates, “they came up with the option of an endowment for prizes to be instituted in University of Ado-Ekiti in the name of Chief S. B. Falegan for the best graduating student in the field of banking and finance, the area where our late Babaisale was reputed to be an icon.”

READ ALSO:

The respected stockbroker, Akinyemi explained that “in taking this option, we are looking at something that will run seamlessly, devoid of primordial interest, and will keep the memory of our Baba Isale for a long time to come and also give Ekitipanupo well-meaning Nigerians.

“We will rely on the guidance of our various eminent and seasoned university administrators on the Ekitipanupo forum for guidance in the establishment of the endowment.”

He appealed to members, well-wishers and well-meaning Nigerians who will like to partner with Ekitipànupo to get in touch with Ekitipanupo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: