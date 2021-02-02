Ekhomu bags Yoruba Youth Ambassador of Peace award

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

Drums were rolled out Wednesday, in Lagos, as security expert, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, was conferred an award of Yoruba Youth Ambassador of Peace 2020/2021.

Describing the award as a recognition of Ekhomu’s efforts at creating security awareness among Nigerians, President of the Yoruba Youth Assembly, YYA Hon. Olarinde Thomas, said the warnings and alerts on insecurity in Nigeria, given by Ekhomu, over 40 years, had proven to be accurate, following the present security situation in the country.

While presenting the award to him, Thomas said, “ I can not believe that a time will come in Nigeria when traveling from Ibadan to Ile Ife would be an extremely hazardous undertaking. Dr. Ekhomu has warned about this precarious and dangerous condition but the Nigerian government and people did not listen”.

He further described Ekhomu as a patriot who “correctly diagnosed the security challenges of the country and offered advice to Nigerians on how to protect themselves. The solution to insecurity in Nigeria does not lie with foreign consultants who governments are fond of inviting, but with patriots like Dr. Ekhomu, who have a longitudinal view of the problem.

He urged Ekhomu not to relent in preaching the doctrine of security awareness for the benefit of Nigerian citizens, noting that the security challenges ahead were greater.

He said: “Before now, security threats used to impact the rich. However with poor farmers and rural dwellers now threatened, attacked and killed in their farms and homes, the threats are now ubiquitous”.

He also charged the awardee to urgently develop innovative security solutions as well as to partner with the government and citizens to mitigate the threats, so as to make Nigeria livable and enjoyable as it used to be.

While receiving the award, Dr. Ekhomu, who was represented by the Trustee of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria,AISSON /Managing Director, Trans-World Security Systems Limited, Dame Victoria Ekhomu, appreciated the Yoruba Youths Assembly for the honor, even as he pledged to help secure and safeguard corporate and national assets at a time when insecurity according to him, had become a major challenge

Kindly Share This Story: