Ejokpaoghene Solomon Eguonor, emerges West African Youth Council Ambassador

Front line Youth Leader, MR Solomon Eguonor has emerged as an Ambassador of the West African Youth Council.

Inducting Mr. Solomon Eguonor, as Ambassador, the Chairperson of the Council, Ambassador William Oluwaseun, said Mr Solomon Eguonor, was carefully selected among the lots who had indicated interest to be Ambassadors of the Council.

We are delighted to induct MR Solomon Eguonor, based on his track records and contributions to the development of the youths in the society.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Ejokpaoghene Solomon Eguonor, said, his emergence as an Ambassador is an added responsibility and a call to do more to the society.

I am happy that my contributions have been commended and rewarded with an induction into the West African Youth Council.

I pledge to do more to the youths of West Africa anytime, Solomon Eguonor, said.

