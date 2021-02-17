Breaking News
Translate

Ejokpaoghene Solomon Eguonor, emerges West African Youth Council Ambassador

On 6:43 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Front line Youth Leader, MR Solomon Eguonor has emerged as an Ambassador of the West African Youth Council.

Inducting Mr. Solomon Eguonor, as Ambassador, the Chairperson of the Council, Ambassador William Oluwaseun, said Mr Solomon Eguonor, was carefully selected among the lots who had indicated interest to be Ambassadors of the Council.

We are delighted to induct MR Solomon Eguonor, based on his track records and contributions to the development of the youths in the society.

Speaking at the event, Amb. Ejokpaoghene Solomon Eguonor, said, his emergence as an Ambassador is an added responsibility and a call to do more to the society.

READ ALSO: Labour leaders vow to fight corruption at council areas in Enugu

I am happy that my contributions have been commended and rewarded with an induction into the West African Youth Council.

I pledge to do more to the youths of West Africa anytime, Solomon Eguonor, said.

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!