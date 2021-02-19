Ehingbeti: Sanwo-Olu pledges to double investment in youth

Kindly Share This Story:

By Babajide Komolafe

The 8th Lagos State Economic Summit was concluded yesterday with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State pledging to double investment in youths.

Meanwhile stakeholders at the Summit have passed eleven resolutions for joint execution of the public and private sector in the quest to build the Lagos of our dreams.

Sanwo-Olu, in his closing address read virtually from Abuja, said the State Government had started to look into the future and was ready to implement resolutions that would make Lagos adaptable to the new culture of business interactions occasioned by technology and unpredictable pandemic.

Sanwo-Olu said the State Government’s investments in youth-focused initiatives, such as Lagos Excel Project, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSSTF), Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council (LASRIC), were pointers to the readiness of the State to improve youth inclusion in governance and raise their entrepreneurial skills.

He said: “We must now begin to plan for the next summit, even as we also take action on the resolutions of this one. I call on the private sector to be aggressive in seeking out opportunities to partner with and support the Lagos State Government. Ehingbeti speaks to what Governments, the private sector and civil society can come together to accomplish through deliberate bilateral and multilateral partnerships.”

Before presenting the summit resolutions, the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for his goodwill and commitment to supporting Lagos State because of its special status, while acknowledging the World Trade Organisation (WTO) DG, Dr. Ngozi Okojo-Iweala, the Africa Development Bank (ADB) President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, Mo Ibrahim, British High commission; United State embassy, Consulates of France, Netherlands, Norway and United Arab Emirate for their support and contributions to the success of the summit.

According to him, “the summit examined six thematic areas the state must work on as: destination Lagos: shaping-up as world best investment destination; strengthening governance institutions and legislations; Fourth Industrial Revolutions: imperative and prospect for a decent economy; roadmap for a shared economy: ensuring inclusive human capital development; funding growth sustainably and sustainability resilience and impact”.

“We as a government, look to deepen our work in these areas, through existing and good programmes such as the Lagos State Employment Trust Funds, Lagos State Science Research and Innovation Council, Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment, Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; and Ministry of Youth and Social Development have been embarked on”.

