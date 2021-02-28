Ehanire, Oyegun revalidate APC embership, say exercise beginning of renewal of party in Edo

Kindly Share This Story:

Dr Osagie Ehanire, Minister for Health, on Saturday expressed confidence in the ongoing revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly in Edo.

Ehanire expressed this optimism shortly after revalidating his membership of the party in his Oredo ward 2, alongside Chief John Oyegun, former National Chairman of the party.

He said that they were members of the merger committee that brought the party to life when the negotiation took place to merge three political parties.

He, therefore, said that in view of this, they were among the oldest members of the party.

“Chief Oyegun and myself were members of the merger committee that brought the APC to life when the negotiation took place to join three political parties.

“We were there at the inception at the birth of APC.

“Therefore, we are among the oldest members here because we were at the ward when it was born at the maternity.

“Now that it is being revalidated, we are very pleased to be here to do the revalidation together.

“So, it is a very joyful moment. And I believe this should be the beginning of the renewal of the party in Edo and in Nigeria,” he said.

Similarly, Oyegun said: “We want to know who is APC so that as we move forward, everybody who registers during this period would be reconfirmed, dedicated and passionate members of the APC.”

Retired Col. David Imuse, Chairman of the caretaker committee of the party, said the revalidation exercise showed that the party was moving forward.

