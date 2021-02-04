Effium/Ezza crisis: 3 Police officers dead, 10 others injured

Kindly Share This Story:

EBONYI State Police Command has been thrown into a state of mourning following the unfortunate demise of three police officers.

The victims had an accident and died along Abakaliki -Enugu expressway while returning from peace keeping in Effium/Ezza Effium.

Confirming the report, the state Commissioner of Police,CP Garba Aliyu in an emotional voice said the three officers died on their way back from Effium where they went to restore peace while 10 others are in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital now.

“Yes, I’m in the hospital now. We lost three officers while 10 are on intensive care unit”,he said.

An eyewitness at the scene of the incident who wouldn’t want his name in print noted that the incident happened after Isieke Junction along Abakaliki Enugu expressway. He stated that the Hilux vehicle they were using diverted and jumped pavement which resulted to death of some officers.

It would be recalled that Ezza Effium and Effium community in Ohaukwu local government area, were thrown into chaos last week following the crisis that erupted between them over NURTW leadership which claimed so many lives and properties worth billions of naira.

Residents of the community who fled to Izzi, Ohaukwu, and parts of Benue State are currently making their way back home as normalcy returned to the community according to the police.

“They decided to use traditional means to make peace and they have embraced peace. As I talk to you now, normalcy has returned to the area. They have agreed to drop their hostility against one another and we are very happy with them for that.”

The police said some of the villagers had started returning home and that police personnel escorted some of the displaced persons back home on Sunday after the peace meeting.

“The CP has directed that the suspects arrested with offensive weapons and the suspected warriors who keep on killing innocent citizens be charged to court because we recovered not less than 20 pump-action and other offensive weapons from them. The suspects arrested should be over 50,” she said in that regard.

