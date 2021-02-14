Efe Kigho takes oath of office as PG Oruarivie Abraka Youth Council

Kindly Share This Story:

…as Ovie swears-in Exco

…declares Ejorhofo(Let there be peace in the community)regime

The University community of Oruarivie Abraka Kingdom on Sunday swore-in her youth executives for the revered Oruarivie-Abraka Youths Council.

The King, His Royal Majesty, Akpomeyoma Majoroh, Ojeta II directed the community’s President General, Chief Benard Ughwumiakpor, to administer the oath of office on the new executive led by Prince Efe Don Kigho.

Speaking on behalf of the executive after their swearing-in, the President, Efe Don Kigho declared his government as Ejorhofo regime (Let there be peace).

Speaking further, the President sent a sound warning to every criminal element within the community to desist from every form of criminality, noting that his regime has no place for crime.

According to him, the era of sole administratorship in the youths leadership of the community is over, as he called on all constituted authorities within the community and state to have high regards and respect to the throne and every authority of the Abraka community.

The newly sworn-in executive set up some committees to pilot the affairs of the community.

Meanwhile, the new President dissolved all other youth structures within the community indefinitely.

Below is the list of the sworn-in executive members.

1)Efe Don Kigho-President General

2)Ogune Ochuko-vice President

3) Aghogho Omomaife-Secretary

4)Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime Oj- Publicity Secretary

5)Uzere Palma Anthony

6) Solomon Akpokiniovo

7) Oghobase Boyed K -Finsec

8)Ese Ojakovo-Organizing Sec

9)Efurhievwe Victor-Palace Rep

10)Ejemituole Erovwo-Welfare Sec

11) Akpokiniovo Solomon-Assistant Sec

