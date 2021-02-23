EFCC Chair:CSO, youth group seek confirmation of Bawa in Senate

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

Some civil society and youth organisations have appealed to the Senate to expedite action on confirmation of the newly appointed chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC,Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The appeal came as the upper legislative chamber prepares to consider the request of President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Mr Bawa for the job.

The CSO, Citizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative,CAACASVI and the youth group,Youth Consensus Forum,in a joint statement, Tuesday,in Abuja,said as a core detective,Bawa’s confirmation should not be delayed so he can start the ball rolling in the nation’s anti-corruption fight.

The groups hailed President Buhari for the appointment, saying the development was a pointer that youths are being reckoned with in the governance of the country.

The statement was signed by Comrade Olumuyiwa Onlede on behalf ofCitizens Awareness Against Corruption and Social Vices Initiative;Comrade George Awazie for Youth Consensus Forum and Comrade Haruna Abdulsalam Okatahi for

Conference of Civil Society for Transparency and Accountability, respectively.

The groups said they threw their weight behind the newly appointed EFCC boss because according to them,apart from being a young person,he was a core detective of the organisation who knows the anti-graft job.

Claiming that there were dark forces working underground to stall the confirmation of Bawa,the groups said:”We urge the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria not to be intimidated in carrying out its constitutional duty. They should resist every action of selfish persons scheming to thwart the confirmation of Abdulrasheed Bawa.”

“We urge the Senate to uphold the principle of Separation of Power as enshrined in 1999 constitution as amended, the senate must do the needful by speedily confirming the nominee as we believe in his capacity to prove to Nigerians and of course the whole world that indeed the youths today are not only ready for power but ready to deliver in governance at all levels,”the statement added.

It further read:”Abdulrasheed Bawa, the newly appointed chairman of EFCC is a core detective staff of the commission having joined EFCC in year 2005. On the basis of that,we believe the commission will not know him less as has been confirmed by the official statement from EFCC exonerating him from all allegation of fraud, bribery or unfair practices within and outside the commission as has being alleged in some quarters.

“We in the youth constituency sees the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa by President Muhammadu as a well deserved appointment.

“Abdulrasheed Bawa is only forty years old, hence justifying the long agitation for youth inclusiveness in governance. Besides,he is a core staff of the commission who has distinguished himself in the cause of his service to his father land. This will definitely spare him of divided loyalty as we have always had in the past in cases of appointments outside the commission,”the group said.

“We believe his tenure will be fruitful and make a lot of statements which will be a stepping stone for youths in taking over power at all levels of governance.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

