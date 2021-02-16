EFCC CHAIR: Don’t waste time in confirming Bawa, Bello Bala Shagari tells Senate 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Victor Arjihromanus

Managing Director of Royal African Young Leadership Forum, RAYLFa, Bello Bala Shagari, has described the appointment of Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa as Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, as a paradigm shift.

He also urged the senate to ensure his nomination is confirmed without delay. The RAYLF boss said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words: “The appointment of the New EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa by His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari is step towards youth inclusion and a paradigm shift in Nigeria.

“This is a first time that a 40 year old trained investigator of the EFCC is heading the anti corruption body and a Federal agency as important as the EFCC. The appointment is on merit and timely, and first of its kind in Africa.

“While we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for the appointment, we wish to appeal to the senate to approve his appointment without hassle in order to compliment the efforts of Mr President in youth inclusion.

“As youths, we identify with him as one of us and we are ready to support him to bring corruption to the barest minimum in Nigeria. We believe that he will employ new ideas and techniques in carrying out his assignment.”

