EFCC: Bawa’s appointment, confirmation reflects FG, NASS confidence in younger brains

Warri based public affairs analyst and advocate for good governance, Mr. Erefoluwa Keka, has described the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari and his subsequent confirmation by the National Assembly Wednesday, February 24 as a reflection of the confidence President Buhari and NASS have for younger Nigerians with sharp brains.

Keka, who expressed optimism that Bawa’s sound academic background and 16 years experience as a detective in the anti-graft agency would be brought to bear in his new assignment, opined that with Bawa as EFCC Boss, many Nigerians would now see hope in the implementation of the not – too – young – to- run bill signed into law by President Buhari.

He urged the elites and political classes to give the new EFCC helmsman the freedom to effectively carry out his daunting task, with a view to improving the country’s rating in the fight against corruption, reminding Bawa that his positive or negative performance would either create more opportunities for younger Nigerians to be appointed into prominent leadership positions or set a bad precedent.

While advising Bawa not to fall for the temptations associated with his new position, Keka stressed the need for EFCC staff and Nigerians, in general, to give Bawa the necessary support to succeed, saying an efficient fight against corruption would lay the proper foundation for a genuinely progressive country.

