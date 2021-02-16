Edo PDP leaders slam ex-Senate Chief Whip over purported suspension

Kindly Share This Story:

…Action valid, Owei bona fide member—Party chair

By Ozioruva Aliu

SOME leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Isi ward, Uhunmwonde local government area of Edo have accused former Chief Whip of the Senate, Sir Roland Owie of stoking crisis in the party with purported suspension of some of its leaders. They also alleged that Owie was yet to formerly defect to the party from the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The leaders alleged that the purported suspension was done in a kangaroo manner.

In a meeting in the area, Secretary of the Ward, Elder Clifford Aghahowa said “There is no division in the PDP as far as Isi South is concerned so, I am surprised on the issue of suspending people here and there, I did not sign any paper of suspension of anybody so I am shocked at such announcement”

On his part, Richard Edebiri said “The who and who in PDP ward eight are here for this meeting, the secretary is here, the woman leader of PDP is here. We frowned at that purported suspension because it doesn’t make any sense to us.

“They went to hold a kangaroo meeting somewhere but like our leaders even said, he has not even decamped from ADP to PDP officially and we don’t have any problem in PDP”

But in his reaction, ward chairman of the PDP, Famous Ekhosuehi denied the allegation saying that the suspension of the affected members was properly done and that Owie formally defected to the PDP on July 18th 2020 where leaders of the PDP were invited from across the state.

He said: “Before now, each time we call for meeting they don’t come, then they will hold another meeting. I was willing to hold my party meeting at the ward headquarters for the party but before we came because they already know that we were coming, they removed all our chairs and destroyed the canopies and they chased our people away. But haven scheduled a meeting for that day and our men were chased away, do you expect me to go and say we want to fight back and set aside what the constitution says? So I decided to now go to the next village and converge.

