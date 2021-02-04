ECOWAS Youth Parliament honours Kogi-born activist, Okai Austin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Arogbonlo Israel

The leadership of Economic Community West Africa State (ECOWAS), Youth Parliament (EYP) arm has honoured Comrade Usman Okai Austin CNA with meritorious award of HONOUR as ICON OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT 2021 in recognition of his Astuteness, Sagacity, Doggedness, and immense contributions for societal Transformation and support to youths and Students Education.

Presenting the award to Political Activist on Wednesday, February 3, the Speaker of the Youth Parliament, represented by Christella Kouma from Ivory Coast said the award is retrievable if Usman Okai Austin compromises standard when it comes for standing in for Justice and sincerity.

Also from regional office are Solmem Carine from Mali, Stephane Besso from Benin Republic.

Christella Kouma, an Ivory Coast national, described Usman Okai Austin as “truly better by far, especially considering now that so many Comrades are compromising standard and for that he deserves all the accolades from sincere Pan African Movement”.

The Youth Parliament Speaker said, “It is wise and patriotic to invest in leaders like Usman Okai Austin CNA, a man whose attributes are well-known; a person that understands and embodies the core value and aspiration of the youth, particularly the students, in our abiding quest for unity, peace, prosperity, mutual respect and peaceful co-existence.”

In his response, Usman Okai Austin who was overwhelmed dedicated the award to God almighty who protects him and his wife Mrs Bridget Fedoje Enemali, in the hands of foes.

Okai added that he is the kind of a man who does not want to be praised by anybody and will not at any time, or in any way, demand for recorgnisation hence, the award was a great surprise to him.

Appreciating the organisers, Comrade Usman Okai Austin said that he is still wondering how the Parliament noticed his activities concluded that what is good enough for the award, promising to always uphold the tenets of the parliament.

He, however, wished the parliament journey mercies to their various destinations.

