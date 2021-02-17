ECOWAS Youth Council inducts Solomon Eguonor as AMBASSADOR

Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of West Africa (ECOWAS) Youth Council has inducted Solomon Eguonor, as an Ambassador of the council.

This was contained in a statement by Amb. William-Ologun Oluwaseun, Chairperson of the Council.

Speaking with our Correspondent, Oluwaseun said, “the WAYC is dedicated to the productive engagement of youths for the advancement of the human race. We are committed to ensuring favourable youth policies across the countries in the West Africa region.

“We have found Eguonor fit to be an ambassador of the council after meeting with the standard requirements of achieving same, and we have decided to induct him as an Ambassador.”

Reacting, Solomon Eguonor said, he was delighted to be inducted into the Council as Ambassador, and promised to do his best for the council.

