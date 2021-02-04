ECOWAS leaders re-elect Ghana President Akufo-Addo for another term

Ghana’s President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been re-elected Chairman the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) for another one-year term.
A communique issued at the end of an Extra-ordinary Summit held virtually on Tuesday said the tenure extension is to enable him to oversee implementation of ongoing institutional reforms.
The Communique said ECOWAS’ next regular Summit in June would consider a report on the institutional reforms.
But it is unclear if the agenda would take on board the demand by Nigeria and civil society organizations for a slimmer management structure.
This would cut operating costs and eliminate wastage in the regional economic bloc, especially given its dwindling financial resources and the effects of the deadly health COVID-19 pandemic. (PANA/NAN)