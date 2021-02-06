Economy: NADDC lauds over $1bn investment in automotive industry

Kindly Share This Story:

As Stallion Group unveils Hyundai Kona Electric Car

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

National Automotive Design and Development Council, NADDC, Friday, lauded over $1 billion investment in the automotive industry.

This was made known by the Director-General, NADDC, Jelani Aliyu, Abuja at the unveiling of Hyundai Kona Electric Car, Nigeria’s first locally assembled electric car in Abuja.

According to Aliyu the investment is from both local and foreign investors in the nation’s automotive industry.

He maintained that it was as a result of the resolve of the Buhari-led administration’s effort to create an enabling environment for investors that brought about the huge investments in the production of vehicles in Nigeria.

He said: “As of 2019 over $1 billion have been invested in the industry with over 400,000 installed capacity by credible local and international investors such as the Stallion Group which alone has invested close to $300 million.

“Nigerians can only live a successful and happy life when the nation is industrialised and through leveraging advanced technology.

“In the automotive sector, we are strategising to empower and integrate advanced technology in the mobility solutions produced and used in the country so as to dramatically enhance the lives of all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, commended Stallion Group for setting the pace and placing the Nigerian automotive industry among countries that have embraced the era of electric cars.

Adebayo also explained that his Ministry is collaborating with the NADDC is putting in place mechanisms to ensure transition by Nigerians from the use of Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, also known as petrol and diesel-powered vehicles to other energy-powered vehicles putting the environment into consideration due to numerous environmental challenges.

He said: “Electric car has a lot of advantages. Apart from having zero emission of carbon, it will also ensure the reduction of queues at our fueling stations, particularly at times of scarcity.”

In appreciating the federal government’s backing and creating enabling environment for a successful debut of Kona Electric Cars in Nigeria, which is a new vista and opportunity created in the economy, the Chief Executive Officer of Stallion Group, Anant Badjatya, also alluded to the fact that Hyundai Kona Electric Car is a bit on the high side for Nigerians in terms of purchasing the cars.

Badjatya also promised that the company will do everything possible to make them affordable.

“The most important thing is for us to understand that we must embrace the future, this is the future of auto. Everybody is moving away from the petrol engines and Nigerians shouldn’t be left behind. Nigerians are very innovative”, he stated.

