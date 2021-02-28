Economic sanction against killer herdsmen: Stop eating cow meat, Nigerians told

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie

Stakeholders at the Igbo Nation Political summit yesterday called on Nigerians to boycott the buying and eating of cow meat.

This was contained in a communique from the summit held in Owerri, organized by the Igbo National Council, INC, signed by the president, Chilos Godsent and the National Secretary, Zulu Ofoelue.

They said that the call for boycott on buying and eating of cow meat was to serve as economic sanctions against the killer herdsmen ravaging the country.

They also threatened that should the political class in the country not resolve to give the presidency to the Southeast region in 2023, that they would begin the process for self-determination inline with the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and the United Nation Declaration of Rights.

According to them, “The Summit after critical x-ray of the challenges and prospects of the Igbo Nation participation in the present Nigeria political system frowned on the pathetic situation the Igbo Nation found herself within the present political configuration of the Nigerian state orchestrated by the tiny Nigeria Ruling Cabal.

“The theme of the historical Summit was: “Fostering Partnership for National Reintegration”. While the topic discussed was “Igbo Nation Participation in the Nigerian Political System: Challenges and Prospects.”

As a result of which they resolved “That it is sacred obligation for the major political parties in Nigeria to cede their Presidential Ticket to the South-East Zone in the 2023 Nigeria Presidential Election and that all determinant Nigeria political kingpins and major actors should respect and adopt the permutation.

“On the foregoing, the Summit posited that it is a matter of urgent necessity that Nigeria must be Liberated from the present high state of insecurity, abject poverty, economic turmoil and political backwardness Inter-alia.”

They continued: “Summit furthermore wish to state unequivocally that if the aforementioned demand is treated with levity because of the satanic conspiracies against the Igbo Nation in Nigeria, the Igbo Nation will have no other option than to collectively mobilize to enforce its Rights to Self-determination as contained in the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights and the United Nation Declaration of Rights.

“The Summit condemn in strong terms the wanton and reckless destruction of properties and killing of Nigerians by the rampaging Fulani Jihadists Herdsmen and Bandits.

“In view of the above, we demand the immediate review and overhaul of the Nigeria Security Architecture for efficient service delivery. The summit call on Nigerians to boycott the buying and eating of cow meat as a minimum measure of economic sanctions against the killer Jihadist Herdsmen.

“Finally, the Summit strongly demand that the Federal Government of Nigeria should declare the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) as a terrorist group for their open and brazen support and participation in terrorism in Nigeria through the Jihadist Killer Herdsmen,” INC said.

