Eat’N’Go overhaul and reopens Saka Tinubu outlet

…they are back, bigger and better with amazing offerings

As part of the continued efforts to offer utmost satisfaction to customers, Eat’N’Go limited, the leading QSR operator in Nigeria and Master Franchisee of #1pizza brand Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery, has re-opened its Saka Tinubu outlet.

This is coming after the brand shut down its facility for a complete reconstruction in October following a fire incident which led to the closure of the outlet. The company has now rebuilt and redesigned their flagship store to be your absolute favourite spot in Victoria Island! Bigger, better, brighter and ready to take all your orders to thrill your taste buds again.

Speaking about this, Ilyas Kazeem, the Marketing Director for Eat’N’Go had this to say; “We had to shut down all operations in our Saka Tinubu outlet, for both Domino’s Pizza & Coldstone Creamery in October, due to the unfortunate fire outbreak, we experienced in October.

Thankfully, no lives were lost as a result of this, but damages done and forced a total renovation. We are back, better, bigger, and ready to put some more smiles on our customers faces again. Now all our customers can walk into Domino’s Pizza and Cold Stone Creamery at Saka to enjoy the best of offerings, service and many more”.

He further expressed his delight and shared his excitement on how Eat’N’Go has taken a step further to provide utmost satisfaction to its customers. “As a customer-centric brand, we are always on the lookout for ways to ensure customers’ satisfaction.

“We not only gratify their cravings and thrill their taste buds with our delicious pizza, mouthwatering Ice Cream, and the best Frozen Yoghurt in town, but we also put efforts into our architectures, making our stores a perfect destination to celebrate special dates like Valentine, bachelorette parties and many more”

We recall that in October 2020, there was a fire incident at the Eat’N’Go Saka outlet; this was immediately contained by the fire team and left no staff or customer injured. Located at 4, Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, the renewed store is back, bigger, better and has been designed to be the preferred destination for exciting activities.

