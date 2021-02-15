Eastern Palm University: Okorocha insulting Imo people — Southeast Youths

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, yesterday said that the boasting of Senator Rochas Okorocha, that Imo state governor, Hope Uzodimma, can’t recover Eastern Palm University from him was an insult to Imo people.

The President of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, spoke to newsmen in Owerri, while reacting to Okorocha, saying that Uzodimma can’t recover from him (Okorocha) the Eastern Palm University which Okorocha, said he built in partnership with the state when he (Okorocha) was governor of the state.

COSEYL, said: “We commend Governor Hope Uzodinma who is a man of integrity and impeccable character for recovering the Eastern Palm University, EPU. Such bold move by the governor is a clear testament that he means well for the people and he is determined to abide by the oath which he took the day he was sworn in as governor.

“He has proved that he is working in tandem with the anti-corruption war of President Muhammadu Buhari, Okorocha is disturbed by Uzodinma’s rising political profile but there is nothing he can do. We, therefore, call on Ndi-Imo to rally round their dynamic governor who doing so well in all sectors.”

He continued: “We would have ignored Okorocha hoping that he is bereft of fact, but because his glaring prejudice for the state government and the good people of Imo state informed his action and for posterity sake, we deem it necessary to respond to his callous and baseless assertion to save the general public from being misformed.

“Such unguided statement is not just geared towards casting aspersions on the Imo state government matchless commitments to good governance, but a conscious attempt to insult the good people of Imo.

“Okorocha should be told in plain language that despite the fact that politics is a leveller in the country, water still finds its course. The Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Distinguish Senator Hope Uzodinma has grown past the type of crude and local politics Okorocha wants to engage him in.”

