E-COMMERCE: IDU youth wing partners Konga, Emerhana Foundation 

….as Konga affiliates 150 Isoko youths

By Festus Ahon

THE first E-Commerce Summit organised by the Isoko Development Union Youth Wing, IDU-YW in partnership with Konga.Com and the Emerhana Foundation with over 150 Isoko youths affiliated to the flagship online shopping giant Konga

The event which took place at the Isoko Unity House, Oleh has as its theme “Skill Acquisition for Sustainable Living in a Pandemic World and Beyond”.

Speaking at the event, President of the IDU-YW, Mr Hyacinth Ewariezi Ede, said his administration was poised to restore the dignity of the youths of the Isoko ethnic nationality through sustainable empowerment programs and initiatives.

Ede said gone were the days where the youths would be seen hovering around political leaders for daily bread that may never come, adding that with the advancement of technology and the growth of e-commerce, it was expedient that the youth of Isoko began to take advantage of the many benefits of ICT and the online market shares.

“We can’t continue to do things the old way. There is a need for the youths of Isoko to actively take the path in the many opportunities in the internet rather than just socialising. My administration will continue to scout for opportunities that will improve the economic capacity of our youths,” he said.

President General of the Isoko Development Union, IDU, Professor Christopher Akpotu congratulated the delegates who were drawn from the 23 clans in Isoko North and South Local Government Areas, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Warri and Bayelsa State.

Akpotu commended the organisers for putting up the summit and express satisfaction and confidence in the Ede Ewariezi led administration of the IDU-YW, noting that there were more meaningful things to do with the phone rather than mere gossiping.

He said: “The initiative by Konga is, therefore, a welcome development and on behalf of the Isoko ethnic nationality”, saying; “the character of passion and resilience is what is required of every entrepreneur.”

To this end, Akpotu who is a Professor of Strategy, Policy and Enterprise Functionality, called on beneficiaries of the program to be consistent, adding that; “the Konga you hear about, the Facebook and Amazon, McDonald’s, AirLiquid, Marcopolo etc didn’t start in one day. They grew their business to the level of becoming a global brand through resilience and consistency.

“Once you show the entrepreneurial character of resilience you are sure of success. Any entrepreneur without resilience will end up a thief”.

Head of Affiliates, Konga.Com, Mr Akpan Etido, said the idea behind the Konga.Com affiliate program was to democratize wealth by creating massive employment opportunity, providing an avenue to make money and also reduce unemployment.

He pointed that with the advancement in technology and increasing internet penetration, buying and selling has migrated online which has in no small measure disrupted the status quo, insisting that; “the Konga affiliate program is a comprehensive platform aimed at creating wealth for affiliates”.

“The Konga affiliate program provides both online and offline platforms. KongaPay, a CBN licensed mobile money platform also provides the affiliates with the opportunity to make money via sending and receiving money, selling airtime, data and paying bills. The Konga Pay service is available online and via POS.

“The youths will have access to low-cost POS terminal. Konga Affiliates can also make money through logistics business by sending their own packages through Kxpress by delivering their packages through any of the Kxpress locations nationwide.

“The affiliate link that will be created for the youths will allow them to buy items from Konga, sell and earn a commission. Affiliates will also earn a profit when they buy-off from Konga and sell at a higher price subject to their negotiation skills.

On his part, the founder of the Emerhana Foundation, Mr Paul Emerhana noted that the partnership with Konga.Com and the IDU Youth Wing was the path of the objective of the foundation towards denting the face of poverty and youth restiveness.

Emerhana said: “We believe that building the future requires partnerships that work. E-Commerce activities have surged to an all-time high with the coronavirus pandemic. We needed to scout for opportunities towards sustainable living while the world continues to seek a solution to the global pandemic.”

Godson Oniuko of New Start Preventive Healthcare Nig. Ltd and a foremost salesman emphasised the need for beneficiaries to develop sales skill of consistency if they would succeed in the market space.

